Please do not roast marshmallows over Hawaiian lava flows, USGS warns

In the wake of the destruction from ash and molten rock spewing from the Kilauea volcano, the United States Geological Survey is warning residents not to heat marshmallows over the hot lava.
While asked in jest on Twitter about roasting marshmallows over the open lava, USGS Volcanoes officials responded, saying the mixture of sulfuric acid and sugar would lead to a “pretty spectacular reaction.”
Erm...we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction.— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018
“We're going to have to say no, that's not safe,” volcano officials said. “Please don't try!”
Not to mention the marshmallows would taste terrible, officials said.
