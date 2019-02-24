Police: Arizona DUI suspect was driving on rims with children in car

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - An Arizona woman is suspected of driving drunk on the rims of her tires with two young children in the car, police said.
Ashley May Marquee Campbell, 24, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with extreme DUI and two counts of child abuse, KNXV-TV reported.
El Mirage police saw a car driving with front and back tires so deflated that the car was driving on its rims, the news station reported.
An officer pulled the car over and allegedly found that Campbell was driving with two children in the car. The 2-year-old child was restrained properly, but the 3-month old baby was not, police said.
Campbell’s blood-alcohol content level was .154, police said. The legal limit in Arizona is .08.
