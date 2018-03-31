Police find 9 kilos of cocaine in muffler of pickup truck

ST. LOUIS - A woman pulled over for a traffic stop on a Missouri interstate was arrested after police found nine kilograms of cocaine hidden in the muffler of the pickup she was driving, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Emilia Morales-Acosta, 34, is facing a charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to arrest records.
According to charging documents, on March 26 the Gateway Smuggling Task Force followed a woman leaving a hotel who was traveling on I-44 west of St. Louis.
After she was pulled over, Morales-Acosta told police she was headed for the Gateway Arch. A drug-sniffing dog alerted officials to a substance in the car, and it was taken to a garage, where police discovered nine aluminum-wrapped bundles that contained nearly nine kilos of cocaine, according to charging documents.
Charges against Morales-Acosta were filed the next day, the Post-Dispatch reported.
