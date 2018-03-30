Police impersonator pulls over, fatally shoots off-duty officer

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A police impersonator pulled over and fatally shot an off-duty officer Thursday, according to investigators.
Police impersonator James K. Decoursey stopped Hopkinsville police Officer Phillip Meacham, who was off-duty and in his personal vehicle, around 5 p.m., according to police.
A struggle ensued and Decoursey fatally shot Meacham, then stole a nearby pickup truck and fled to Tennessee. He was located in Clarksville Friday morning and when law enforcement officers tried to take him into custody, Decoursey was shot and killed, police said.
“Officers are never off duty," Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner told The Leaf-Chronicle at a media conference Thursday night. "This is new to me. I don't know how to do this. I don't know what I'm supposed to say. I just ask for everybody's support."
★★★ OFFICER DOWN ★★★ _____________________________________________ Police Officer Phillip Meacham Hopkinsville Police Department, Kentucky End of Watch: Thursday, March 29, 2018 ____________________________________________________ Officer Phillip Meacham was shot and killed after he was pulled over and stopped by a police impersonator. The suspect had stopped Officer Meacham who was off-duty and in his personal vehicle. During the interaction the suspect shot and killed officer Meacham and then fled the scene on foot. The suspect stole a pickup truck nearby and fled to Tennessee where he was located by Officers and US Marshals. When they attempted to take him into custody, the suspect was shot and killed. Officer Meacham is a 13 year Law Enforcement veteran, serving the last year with the Hopkinsville Police Department. He is the 35th Law Enforcement line of duty death in 2018. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Today we remember his sacrifice. End of Watch: March 29, 2018 ____________________________________________________ #officerdown #phillipMeacham #officermeacham #HopkinsvillePoliceDepartment #HPD #hopkinsvillePD #hopkinsvillepolice #hopkinsvillepolicedept #thinblueline #husband #father #hero #LODD2018 #ODMP #endofwatch #EOW #police #policeofficer #KYPolice #backtheblue #lawenforcement #cop #deputy #sheriff #LODD
Meacham, 38, had worked 13 years in law enforcement. This was his first year with the Hopkinsville department, having spent his previous time working for the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
He is survived by his wife and two children. A bank account was set up to help the family.
