Police investigate murder-suicide in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Oklahoma police are investigating a murder-suicide in Tulsa after a 44-year-old man reportedly shot and killed a 34-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself.
Officers said the investigation began around 11 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to investigate a missing person.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 injured, 1 in critical condition after South Side hit-and-run; driver in custody
- Local movie theater cited for mouse droppings 'too numerous to count'
- Waffle House shooting: 4 dead after nude gunman opens fire in Tennessee, police say
- VIDEO: Family, friends attend former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral
The woman's husband reportedly told police that she had disappeared.
Police said someone called them after seeing Facebook posts from another man depicting violent acts against the woman, leading them to the east Tulsa home.
Officers said that when they arrived at the scene, they heard a commotion, but were unable to go inside until they obtained a warrant.
Inside, they found the woman and the man who had allegedly posted violent acts against her dead in what police described as a murder-suicide.
They have not identified the man or the woman involved.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}