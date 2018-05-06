Police investigate suspicious package found at Seattle airport

SEATTLE - Police at Sea-Tac Airport are investigating a suspicious package Sunday.
Officials with the airport said the upper drive was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. It has since been reopened.
UPDATE: Incident has been cleared and roadways will be re-opened. Thank you for your patience today. pic.twitter.com/KFv8mq2SLJ— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) May 6, 2018
Passengers can be picked up and dropped off in the airport parking garage for free, officials said around 2:30 p.m.
The Port of Seattle Police Dept is responding to a suspicious package outside terminal. Out of an abundance of caution, the upper drive has been evacuated. Passengers may be picked up and dropped off in the airport parking garage for free. pic.twitter.com/S10QnPhHHC— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) May 6, 2018
"Passengers need to enter the airport from skybridges 1, 2 or 3 at the south end of the airport,” From Sea-Tac Airport officials said. “Traffic is extremely slow. To avoid lengthy delays, we also encourage passengers to use Link light rail – drop off at Tukwila, Angle Lake or other nearby stations."
This is a developing story. Check KIRO7.com for updates.
