Police investigate suspicious package found at Seattle airport

    SEATTLE - Police at Sea-Tac Airport are investigating a suspicious package Sunday. 

    Officials with the airport said the upper drive was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. It has since been reopened.

    Passengers can be picked up and dropped off in the airport parking garage for free, officials said around 2:30 p.m.

    "Passengers need to enter the airport from skybridges 1, 2 or 3 at the south end of the airport,” From Sea-Tac Airport officials said. “Traffic is extremely slow. To avoid lengthy delays, we also encourage passengers to use Link light rail – drop off at Tukwila, Angle Lake or other nearby stations."

