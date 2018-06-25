  • Police K-9 shows off lifesaving skills,dog demonstrates CPR on handler

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A police dog in Spain showed he’s ready to save lives at a moment's notice.

    His name is Poncho and during a demonstration session, he showed how he can perform a dog version of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. 

    During the demonstration, Poncho’s handler pretended to have a medical emergency and collapsed. Poncho, sporting a vest with a blue emergency light strapped on it, literally jumped into action, . 

    The dog ran over and started jumping on the officer’s chest. He then put his head on the officer’s neck -- a move that looked as if Pancho could be checking for a pulse.

    The video of the demonstration was posted to Instagram by the Madrid Police Department.

     

