  • Police: Man accused of brutal beating of boy hopes the two can be friends

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHOENIX - An Arizona man accused in the brutal beating of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son admitted to injuring the child, but claimed it was "in a playful manner," police said.

    Steven Darrell Nelson, 25, was arrested Tuesday on child abuse charges for an incident that took place in early February, police told azcentral.com.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The child suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg, a lacerated liver and a perforated bowel, azcentral.com reported. In addition, the child suffered extensive bruising and had his hair pulled out by the roots, according to court documents.

    The boy's mother denied that she or Nelson abused the child, but the child allegedly told police, "Steven hurt me," azcentral.com reported.

    According to court records, Nelson admitted to police that he injured the child, but said it was "in a playful manner." Nelson told police he hoped he and the child could be friends one day, azcentral.com reported.

    Nelson is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man accused of brutal beating of boy hopes the two can be friends

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mother accused of drinking in car, firing gun while kids in backseat

  • Headline Goes Here

    While students link arms at rallies, Trump hits the links in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Kings teammates offer to cover Stephon Clark's funeral expenses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas space lover says NASA photographed 'alien skeleton' on Mars