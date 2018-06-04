Police: Man faked heart attack after being caught for theft

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An Ohio man “feigned” a heart attack and stroke after being stopped on suspicion of stealing a walkie-talkie from Menards, according to a police report.
Richard Lee Mason, 41, was stopped at 2:44 p.m. on May 22 by a Menards loss prevention officer, who accused him of stealing a walkie-talkie and batteries. He was detained until police arrived.
Mason gave the responding officer two fake names and two fake birth dates before the officer requested a fingerprint scanner from the Middletown Division of Police, authorities said.
While waiting for the scanner, “Richard feigned a heart attack and fell to the floor,” according to the police report.
Medics were dispatched and he was transported by ambulance to Bethesda Butler.
At the hospital, the scanner failed to determine Mason’s identity.
Hamilton man faked heart attack after being caught for theft, police say https://t.co/WnH0EAS1cr @LPackJN pic.twitter.com/JVYGLNA6kh— journalnews (@journalnews) June 4, 2018
“Richard feigned a stroke at the hospital and pretended half of his face was paralyzed,” the officer said.
Eventually, Mason gave police his real name and it was discovered he had multiple active warrants through Hamilton, Fairfield and Butler counties.
He was discharged from the hospital “with a clean bill of health” and was transported to the Butler County Jail.
In addition to the warrants, Mason was charged with theft and obstructing official business.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
