  • Police: Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with baseball bat

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    Massachusetts man was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing a dog with a baseball bat.

    >> Read more trending news

    Gregory Ostiguy, 50, of New Bedford, was arrested by Dartmouth Police and charged with animal cruelty.

    Police responded to a report of animal abuse at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday. After an investigation, police determined that Ostiguy did in fact strike the dog with a bat.

    The dog was transported to a local veterinary hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with baseball bat

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina deputies find nearly $91 million of liquid meth on truck

  • Headline Goes Here

    25 people in New York City hospitalized for synthetic marijuana overdoses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Santa Fe High School victims: Exchange student, substitute teacher among…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Santa Fe High School shooting: 10 dead, 13 injured, suspect arraigned on…