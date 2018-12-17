WOODLAND PARK, Colo. - Police are offering a $25,000 reward in the search for a Colorado mom who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.
The Woodland Park Police Department said in a news release Saturday that it "will pay up to $25,000 for information that leads to the location or safe return of Kelsey Berreth."
Berreth, 29, a flight instructor, was last seen Nov. 22 in surveillance footage at a Woodland Park Safeway store, authorities said. Her employer said she sent a text message Nov. 25 saying she would be not be coming to work that week, according to The Associated Press. Authorities said her phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, the same day.
She and her fiance, Patrick Frazee, have a 1-year-old daughter "who is currently in Frazee's care," KDVR reported. He said he received a text from Berreth on Nov. 25, as well, the AP reported.
Over the weekend, a team of 75 people searched Frazee's property, bringing in a backhoe to be "as thorough as possible," police said. Authorities announced Sunday that they had finished searching the area and did not find Berreth.
Frazee has not been named a suspect or person of interest in the case, NBC News reported.
If you have any information about Berreth's disappearance, call 719-687-9262 or email kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
