0 Police officer says prayer over boy before brain surgery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Georgia police officer is going viral for his act of kindness, but he says he was just doing his job.

Jason Lambert, an officer with the Warner Robins Police Department, took a moment to comfort a boy before the child went in for a surgical procedure on his brain.

Jalen Manns, 9, was diagnosed with a brain tumor called thalamic glioma in May. He started battling headaches over a year an a half ago. His mother had to quit her job to take care of her son full time because they became so bad. Then he was having anxiety and terrors at night. After going to see a sleep therapist, and going to the Autism Center, he had a brain MRI that discovered the tumor, WMAZ reported.

Eventually the officers at the Warner Robins Police Department heard about Jalen’s story and his planned biopsy.

Before his procedure, Lambert, along with members of the K-9 unit, stopped by to visit the boy. They gave him a T-shirt and a stuffed animal of a German shepherd to add to his collection called “Jalen’s guard dogs,” WMAZ reported.

That’s when Lamberth knelt down and said a prayer for Jalen before escorting him to the hospital for his surgery.

Lamberth never thought he’d get the attention he has and that’s not why he prayed over Jalen.

“I just wanted to get, one, believing in God’s healing powers. I never expected anything like this to go viral,” Lamberth told WMAZ.

“I don’t want the attention. It’s not about me. It’s about God. It’s about Jalen and getting his story out there. I just really hope and pray for his total healing and that people will go and support the family,” Lamberth told WMAZ.

After the escort, the officers helped get Jalen settled, and while he didn’t want them to leave, they promised him they’d be back.

“They all wanted to follow up with him,” Hannah Manns told CBS News. “They said they want to redo everything again after the procedure is over.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Jalen and his family.

