0 Police officers compete in viral lip sync battle

A friendly lip-sync competition is heating up on social media among law enforcement agencies across the country.

Police officers are showing off their lip-syncing abilities and posting their videos to Twitter, Facebook and the like.

It appears the latest viral performances started in Texas about two weeks ago as a mic drop between the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the San Antonio Police Department, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Alexander Mena of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office lip-synced “Fuiste Mala.” His video has more than 1.4 million views.

>> Read more trending news

Then the Fort Worth Police Department answered the challenge with Alanis Morissette’s hit “Ironic.” And despite it being summer, the officer sported the winter gear similar to Morrissette’s in the video,

Dallas officers went with what they called old school with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

>> WATCH: Police officers get in July 4th spirit with 'cop pool karaoke'

Corinth Police Department shows it will be a “Party in the U.S.A.” for Fourth of July.

Hickory Creek Police Department had some “Summer Lovin’” from “Grease” with a couple of backup singers, before breaking into Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and Selena’s “Baila Esta Cumbia.”

#LipSyncBattle



Since we can’t post the whole video on #twitter, here’s a small clip of our lip sync battle 😂



Check out our #Facebook page to watch the whole video! #HCPD#SummerNights #SmoothCriminal#BailaEstaCumbia pic.twitter.com/ArZTA5Q9qO — Hickory Creek Police (@PoliceCreek) July 1, 2018

But Del Rio police officer Oscar Gonzalez upped the game, and may have won the battle. Instead of just lip-syncing, he sang his entry into the contest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.