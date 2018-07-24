Police rescue two children left in hot car in Texas heat

SAN ANTONIO - Two women in San Antonio helped save two children who were left locked in a car at a Texas Walmart.
The entire encounter was caught on video.
Liliana Hernandez said she and her mother were leaving their parking space when she noticed a child waving inside the car parked in front of hers, KSAT reported.
The child, a girl who looked no older than 8 years, was crying. A second child, a boy who was about 3 or 4 years old, was asleep in the back seat.
All windows, except for the sunroof, were closed and the sun was on the sleeping child’s face, KSAT reported.
Temperatures at the time registered outside the car at around 104 degrees.
Eventually, the girl opened the car door to Hernandez and told the woman that her mother had gone inside to shop, KSAT reported.
“The cops came and the little girl was scared,” Hernandez told KSAT. “She didn’t want to get out of the car because of all of the people surrounding her. The cops finally got her out. They checked the baby. The baby’s face was all red from the heat.”
Police took the children inside the store. Hernandez said she saw the children leaving with their mother.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}