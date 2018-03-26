0 Police find missing mother, her 5 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Update 3:15 p.m. March 26: The ﻿Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that authorities have found missing mother Kimber Clark and her five children.

Deputies said Clark and the children were found “safe inside an abandoned building where they have been since last night.”

#JSO has located missing woman Kimber Clark and all five children safe inside an abandoned building where they have been since last night. Thank you to everyone who helped us get this information out. https://t.co/Us7EsQutYs — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2018

Original report: On Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for a Jacksonville mother, Kimber Nicole Clark and her five children.

TRENDING NOW:

>> Read more trending news

Clark, 29, is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

MISSING - Please RT - Kimber Clark and five children. 29 years old, 5’5”, 150 pounds. If you have seen Kimber Clark or these children recently call police immediately. Could be anywhere. pic.twitter.com/ag0Ayj8MEa — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2018

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the five children: Lashaun Felder, 9, Dwayne Felder, 8, Ariana Felder, 11, King Brody, 2, and Kyliah Holloway, 7.

MISSING: This is missing mom Kimber Clark. She is described as "depressed and suicidal." JSO needs help locating her and 5 kids. https://t.co/wh3aGz9bwI pic.twitter.com/DWnteXqcQl — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 26, 2018

Clark is described as "depressed and suicidal," according to the police report.

JSO said it is "trying to ascertain their safety," as Clark and her children were evicted from their home with nowhere to stay.

On Sunday, Clark allegedly told a friend she met up with at Walmart on Merrill Road, "DCF will not help me with the kids and they will be better off without me. I am going to kill myself," according to the report. She was reportedly drinking at that time.

We are at a home where Kimber Clark once lived with her five children. The owner tells me she evicted her. I’m waiting to talk to her roommate. I’ll have that report at 5. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/sI4JJzSKL0 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) March 26, 2018

Clark was last seen Sunday, driving off in a 2007 black Toyota pickup truck on Dalehurst Drive.

Police said they can be anywhere.

#BREAKING A #MissingChildAlert was just issued for the 5 children of 29-year-old Kimber Clark from Jacksonville. Help spread the word and bring these kids home https://t.co/pzZ89piKr9 pic.twitter.com/ZrHmq06Ax7 — Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) March 26, 2018 A missing person’s report says Clark left a Wal Mart parking lot in a 2007 black Toyota Pick up. It says a witness saw her oldest child, an 8 or 9 yo girl, in the passenger seat. She lived in this neighborhood with her 5 children before eviction. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/TaxfnyU5g5 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) March 26, 2018

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.