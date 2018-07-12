California man accused of attacking wife with chainsaw in front of children

WHITTIER, Calif. -
A California man accused of attacking his wife with a chainsaw, critically injuring her, has been taken into custody after a manhunt, police said.
The attack took place Wednesday afternoon, KTLAreported. Whittier police responded to a domestic violence call and upon arrival, found a woman "suffering from traumatic physical injuries, believed to have been inflicted by a chainsaw," according to the report posted on the Whittier Police Department's Facebook page.
Neighbors told KTLA that the woman ran out of the house screaming, with cuts to her face and neck. Neighbors said children could heard inside the home.
Officers told KTLA that the woman was transported to an area trauma hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect is the woman's husband, Alejandro Alvarez, 32, of Whittier. After a brief manhunt, Alvarez was taken into custody Thursday in Chula Vista, the Whittier Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page. Police said Alvarez will be charged with attempted murder, child endangerment, hit and run and grand theft auto.
