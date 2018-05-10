  • Police: Woman drove on lawn while intoxicated

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TROY, Mich. - A Michigan woman is accused of driving under the influence on her own lawn, police said.

    Nancy Ann Endy, 54, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated this week after she was spotted driving a truck on her lawn, WXYZ reported.

    Endy allegedly fell over when stopped by police, WXYZ reported.

    Police told WXYZ that Endy's breathalyzer test resulted in a .30 BAC. In Michigan, a driver with a .08 BAC or above is considered to be impaired, according to the Michigan State Police.

