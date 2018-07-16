0 Pregnant woman killed, infant injured in Florida triple shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pregnant woman, an infant and a 13-year-old were shot in Pine Hills, Florida, on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Gamble and Dunsford drives about 2:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed, a 10-month-old was grazed by a bullet and a 13-year-old was shot in the arm, deputies said.

Deputies said the victims were shot while in a car. The 13-year-old was hit in the arm and the 10-month-old was struck on the side. The woman died at a hospital, deputies said. The 10-month-old remains in the hospital and the 13-year-old is expected to survive, deputies said.

A total of six people were inside the vehicle.

Investigators said they’re talking to the woman’s boyfriend, who was also in the car and is the father of the 10-month-old.

No other details were released.

