  • Pregnant woman killed, infant injured in Florida triple shooting, deputies say

    By: WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pregnant woman, an infant and a 13-year-old were shot in Pine Hills, Florida, on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    >> Read more trending news

    Deputies responded to Gamble and Dunsford drives about 2:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 

    A 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed, a 10-month-old was grazed by a bullet and a 13-year-old was shot in the arm, deputies said. 

    Deputies said the victims were shot while in a car. The 13-year-old was hit in the arm and the 10-month-old was struck on the side. The woman died at a hospital, deputies said. The 10-month-old remains in the hospital and the 13-year-old is expected to survive, deputies said. 

    A total of six people were inside the vehicle. 

    Investigators said they’re talking to the woman’s boyfriend, who was also in the car and is the father of the 10-month-old. 

    No other details were released. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories