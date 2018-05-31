0 President Donald Trump to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will grant conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza a full pardon after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.

Trump wrote in a Twitter post that he “will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today.”

“He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump wrote.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

D’Souza thanked his supporters on Twitter after Trump’s announcement.

“My heartfelt thanks to those who prayed for me, supported me & reached out on social media to President Trump to pardon me,” he wrote.

My heartfelt thanks to those who prayed for me, supported me & reached out on social media to President Trump to pardon me — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 31, 2018

D’Souza was sentenced in 2014 to serve five years of probation following his guilty plea. Then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara said in a statement after his sentencing that D’Souza “attempted to illegally contribute over $10,000 to a senate campaign, willfully undermining the integrity of the campaign finance process.”

“Like many others before him, of all political stripes, he has had to answer for this crime -- here with a felony conviction,” Bharara said.

"Dinesh D'Souza attempted to illegally contribute over $10,000 to a Senate campaign" pic.twitter.com/rDkge0zFlM — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 31, 2018

D’Souza, a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama, initially claimed he had been singled out for prosecution because of his politics. He penned the 2010 bestseller “The Roots of Obama’s Rage” and claimed that the former president was pushing the “anticolonial” agenda of his father, a Kenyan economist, according to a 2014 report from The New York Times.

