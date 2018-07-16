0 Prince Louis' christening portraits revealed: Kate Middleton, royal family stun in new photos

LONDON - The British royal family released four official portraits Sunday from the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Kensington Palace, Matt Holyoak took the new photos last Monday at Clarence House after the 2-month-old prince was christened at Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace.

Related Headlines Photos: Prince Louis christened

In the portraits, Catherine, formerly known as Kate Middleton, beams as she holds the newest royal. Prince William and children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also smile for the camera in three of the shots.

>> Read more trending news

Other photos include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton; her brother, James Middleton; her sister, Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant; and Pippa's husband, James Matthews.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.



The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening.



📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.