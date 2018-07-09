0 Prince Louis to be christened; godparents announced

The world will get its latest, long-awaited glimpse of the newest member of the House of Windsor as Prince Louis will be christened Monday, nearly four months after his birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced who will serve as Prince Louis’ godparents.

He will have three godfathers and three godmothers.

Harry Aubrey-Gletcher went to Eton with Prince William, The Telegraph reported. Nicholas Van Cutsem is a family friend. His daughter was a bridesmaid at their wedding, The Telegraph reported. The final godfather is Guy Pelly, who founded nightclubs and was friends with both William and Prince Harry during their single years, ITV reported.

As for the godmothers, the family named Lady Laura Meade, who is married to James Meade, a friend of Prince William and who is Princess Charlotte’s godfather, Hannah Gillingham, a friend of the Duchess, and Lucy Middleton, Duchess Katherine’s cousin, The Telegraph reported.

Prince Louis will be christened at Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace at 4 p.m. local time. He will be baptized by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, Metro reported.

The ceremony will last about 40 minutes, Daily Mail reported.

Prince Louis will wear the same christening gown used for George and Charlotte, which is a copy of the lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria’s daughter in 1841, Daily Mail reported.

Among the guests who will be there are Prince Harry and Meghan, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, Metro reported.

But two people will be missing the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided not to attend, according to Metro.

The queen has an extensive schedule this week. She travels back to Windsor Palace from Norfolk Monday, then will have a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Royal Air Force Tuesday, and has a meeting with President Donald Trump Friday, Metro reported.

