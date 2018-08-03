Pro wrestler Kane wins mayoral election in Tennessee

Glenn Jacobs won his biggest match Thursday night, as the man who wrestled professionally as Kane won the Knox County mayoral race in Tennessee, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.
Jacobs, 50, a small business owner who ran as a Republican, defeated Democrat Linda Haney. With 100 percent of the 89 precincts reporting, Jacobs held a 66-34 percent advantage over Haney with nearly 80,000 ballots cast, WATE reported.
“This professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious," Jacobs told supporters. "We were victorious."
Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018
Jacobs grew up in Missouri and earned an English degree at Truman State University, the News-Sentinel reported. An injury while playing football pointed him toward professional wrestling, where the 6-foot-8, 300-pounder starred as the younger brother of World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker.
In May, he defeated Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders by 23 votes to win the Republican nomination, the News-Sentinel reported.
Jacobs and his wife run an insurance and real estate company in Tennessee, ESPN reported. He takes over his new post on Sept. 1, and has not ruled out a return to the ring for a special appearance, ESPN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}