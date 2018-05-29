  • Prostitute shot at after going into wrong hotel room, police say

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A prostitute trying to meet a client found herself running for her life after a man opened fire.

    >> Read more trending news

    Memphis police said the shots rang out around 5 p.m. Monday. 

    When officers arrived, the victim told police she was a prostitute and was at the motel to meet a client. 

    She did not know which room the buyer was in and started knocking on doors at random. After knocking on one door, a group of people came out and started arguing. 

    An employee of the hotel told police the situation began to calm down, but, eventually, a member of the group started shooting in the direction of the woman. 

    Police said they found shell casing in the parking lot. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prostitute shot at after going into wrong hotel room, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Please do not roast marshmallows over Hawaiian lava flows, USGS warns

  • Headline Goes Here

    Corrections officer rapes teen inmate, says 'never see daylight' if…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roseanne Barr: A timeline of career controversies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns amid sexual misconduct…