  • Protesters gather after man is shot by Chicago police officer

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO - Protesters clashed with police after gathering after a man was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday. 

    The man, who works as a barber in the neighborhood, was shot around 5:30 p.m. by a female officer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times

    He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Sun-Times

    The officer has not been identified. No officers were injured, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

    “Officers assigned to a foot assignment observe a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” Guglielmi tweeted. “Officers go to question him when a confrontation ensues and he is shot.The man was fatally wounded. A weapon recovered on scene.”

    After the shooting, more than 100 people had gathered in protest, prompting officers to call dozens more officers to the scene to control the crowd, according to the Sun-Times.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

