Publix launches new service animal policy

Publix shoppers in Florida are starting to see new rules regarding service animals in stores.
According to the Associated Press, signs are showing up in Publix store windows that read:
“For food safety reasons, only service animals that are specifically trained to aid a person with disabilities are permitted within the store. Service animals are not permitted to sit or ride in shopping carts.”
The service animal rule is not new, but the signs -- which include a paw print with a slash through it -- indicate that dogs cannot ride in shopping carts, according to the Associated Press.
American Disability Rights seemed to support the rule enforcement.
The organization tweeted, “Four on the floor! #stopdisabilityfraud.”
Four on the Floor! @Publix new service animal policy. #stopdisabilityfraud #serviceanimals #servicedogs #enddisabilitydiscriminationhttps://t.co/Fjnmye5A5g pic.twitter.com/rSQbmiZ2jM— American Disability Rights, Inc. (@AmDisRights) July 27, 2018
Another group, called Stair Step Dog Training, also voiced its support for the rule on Twitter.
I applaud Publix for taking this stance. Real service dogs don't ride in carts. They cannot do their job if they are confined in a basket. Emotional support animals are NOT service dogs. People need to quit being frauds with their dogs. https://t.co/YRseBLcdL9— StairStepDogTraining (@StairStep_Dogs) July 27, 2018
