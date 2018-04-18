Publix recalls eggs amid fears of salmonella contamination

Officials with egg production company Cal-Maine Foods Inc. announced on Tuesday a recall of 23,400 egg packages sold under the Publix store brand amid concerns about a possible salmonella contamination.
The recall was announced days after Rose Acre Farms issued a voluntary recall for more than 200,000 eggs distributed in nine states.
The recall includes Publix store brand 18-pack packages of Grade A Extra Large eggs, which were distributed between Jan. 11 and April 12 from a Rose Acre Farms facility in North Carolina. The eggs were repackaged by Cal-Maine Foods Inc.
Health officials warned that the eggs could have been contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup.
“Through an abundance of caution, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling one load, or 23,400 dozen eggs, purchased from Rose Acre Farms,” officials said in a recall notice.
The affected eggs have the UPC code 41415 00966 and package lot codes of P1359D 048A and P1359D 049A, officials said. The eggs have best before dates of April 2 and April 3.
People who have bought eggs that fall under the recall are asked not to eat them and to instead return the packages to their local stores. Publix is offering full refunds for the eggs.
