  • ‘Rambunctious' otter pups start swim lessons at Columbus Zoo

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    POWELL, Ohio - Five otter pups born in January recently started swim lessons at the Columbus Zoo. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The Asian small-clawed otter pups are learning in a practice pool with their parents Peanut and Gus. 

    “The otters are behind the scenes in their den and will need to be strong swimmers before they are introduced to the larger yard and bigger pool,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Wednesday with a video of the “rambunctious pups.”

    The three male and two female otter pups were born Jan. 26.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Rambunctious' otter pups start swim lessons at Columbus Zoo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roofer charged after repossessing roof, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida woman caught with cocaine in purse blames the wind

  • Headline Goes Here

    German police foil knife attack plan at Berlin half-marathon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities defuse disturbance at Maryland juvenile detention center