Rapper Offset, of trio Migos, arrested in metro Atlanta on weapon, drug charges

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper Offset, of the trio Migos, was arrested Friday on weapon and drug charges in Georgia, WSB reports

    Clayton County police said the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were traveling in Jonesboro, just outside Atlanta, when the 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera that Offset was driving was pulled over after an improper lane change. 

    Rapper Offset (L) and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn (R) were arrested during a traffic stop in metro Atlanta. They were arrested on weapons and drug charges.
    Clayton County Police Department

    During a search, officers found three handguns, less than 1 ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash.

    Offset was charged with improper lane change; possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

    Gezahgn was charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

    This is not Offset’s first run-in with the law.

    He was arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license. In 2015, all three members of Migos were arrested for drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University, Billboard reported.

    Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B, just welcomed their first child together last week.

    Offset and Cardi B pose backstage for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2018.
    Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images

