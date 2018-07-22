0 Rapper Offset posts bail, reunites with wife Cardi B after arrest for weapon, drug charges

JONESBORO, Ga. - Migos rapper Offset came home Saturday after he was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon charges Friday.

WSB reported the 25-year-old and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were traveling in Jonesboro, Georgia, when police pulled over Offset for an improper lane change.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was driving a 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera.

According to WSB, Clayton County police said officers searched the vehicle and found less than 1 ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash.

Offset was charged with improper lane change; possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Offset and his Migos group mates, Quavo and Takeoff, were arrested on drug and gun charges in 2015 during a show at Georgia Southern University. While Quavo and Takeoff were able to post bail after two nights in jail, Offset remained in jail for eight months because of past burglary and theft convictions.

Gezahgn was charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Quavo confirmed Offset was home on Twitter.

H E H O M E — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 21, 2018

People reported that Offset’s wife, rapper Cardi B, posted a quick glimpse of the rapper at home with her and their newborn daughter on her Instagram story. She also cleared up details of Offset’s arrest, saying, “For the record Offset is NOT ON PROBATION.”

Offset’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told People the rapper’s top priority is his family. He also said his client was not guilty of any crime.

“He did not commit any traffic offense and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons,” Findling told People. “This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.

“He’s up as best he can considering the circumstances and knows he has not broken any laws. He is going to have his day in court.”

