Rattlesnake slithers into Texas house through dog door

AMARILLO, Texas - A woman relaxing in her Texas home last week was rattled when she heard her dogs barking. That’s because a rattlesnake had slithered into her house through a dog door, KAMR reported.
The woman was in her Amarillo home at Highland Park Village when she said he heard a rattle and then her dogs becoming agitated. After finding the snake, the woman called a maintenance man, who safely removed the reptile.
As summer approaches, rattlesnakes become more active looking for food.
Officials said several precautions can keep rattlers out of your yard, including keeping grass cut short, controlling rodents, and being sure that trash cans are closed tightly.
Rattlesnake enters Amarillo home through dog doorhttps://t.co/e0bj19tYLv pic.twitter.com/iJxVTYp4Au— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 21, 2018
