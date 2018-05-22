  • Rattlesnake slithers into Texas house through dog door

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    AMARILLO, Texas - A woman relaxing in her Texas home last week was rattled when she heard her dogs barking. That’s because a rattlesnake had slithered into her house through a dog door, KAMR reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The woman was in her Amarillo home at Highland Park Village when she said he heard a rattle and then her dogs becoming agitated. After finding the snake, the woman called a maintenance man, who safely removed the reptile.

    As summer approaches, rattlesnakes become more active looking for food.

    Officials said several precautions can keep rattlers out of your yard, including keeping grass cut short, controlling rodents, and being sure that trash cans are closed tightly.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rattlesnake slithers into Texas house through dog door

  • Headline Goes Here

    Maryland police officer killed; 4 teens arrested, authorities say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marc Summers returning to ‘Double Dare' reboot in new role, Liza Koshy to host

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas woman gives birth prematurely in prison, accuses jailers of ignoring her

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hawaii volcano: 'Explosive eruption' at Kilauea summit spurs concerns…