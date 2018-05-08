Restaurant customer slashes server while trying to skip out on bill, police say

CHELSEA, Mass. - Police tell Boston 25 News that they’re looking for a man who slashed a server while trying to skip out on his bill at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, restaurant.
Police were called to Las Pupusas del Chino on Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. to investigate the report.
The unidentified 30-year-old server told police a man skipped out on his bill and ran outside, and when she confronted him while he was trying to get into his car, he pulled out a knife and slashed her neck and hand.
He fled down Blossom Street.
The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}