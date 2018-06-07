Restaurant worker arrested, accused of putting rat poison in shredded pizza cheese

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina pizza restaurant worker is accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese that was being used to make pizzas.
Fayetteville police have charged Ricky Lee Adami, 55, with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material, according to WTVD-TV.
Adami was arrested after the manager of Primo Pizza noticed something was wrong with the prepared cheese. Surveillance video showed Adami putting an unknown substance into a shredding machine.
He now in the Cumberland County jail under a $100,000 bond.
None of the contaminated cheese was served to customers.
