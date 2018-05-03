0 Rihanna talks body image, reggae album, Drake, love life with Vogue

Rihanna is becoming more and more of a fashion and beauty mogul each day, and the singer shared her ideas on her ever-growing brand in the May issue of Vogue.

The 30-year-old singer and cover star is continuing to see success from her Fenty Beauty makeup line and is about to release Savage X, a lingerie line. Both have wide ranges of foundation and nude colors to meet the demands of more than just variants of beige.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” she said. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them -- ever.”

Rihanna discussed more than fashion with Vogue. She is still working on her next album -- a reggae one.

Below are some quotes from the businesswoman on body image, her relationship with Drake and her love life, which reportedly involves Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

On Drake saying he loved Rihanna at the 2016 VMAs and their friendship: “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal. Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

﻿On making time for love: “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”

On body image: “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

Read the full cover story, which includes her thoughts on motherhood and observations of Rihanna from her “Oceans 8” costars, at Vogue.com.

