Road rage incident leads police to drug bust and $25,000 in cash

ARLINGTON, Mass. - Three men from Everett, Massachusetts, have been arrested after police found them in possession of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.
On Saturday night around 10 p.m., Chelsea police alerted Arlington police of a road rage incident where a firearm was allegedly displayed. Police say the vehicle involved was registered to an Everett woman who worked in Arlington.
Soon after, officers saw the car driving in Arlington and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers found $25,000 cash, approximately 12 ounces of marijuana packed in small plastic bags, a digital scale and a box of resealable plastic bags. The three men inside, -- 23-year-old Jaylon Butler, 23-year-old Malachi Barnett, and 24-year-old Branden Taylor -- were taken into custody. All three were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Butler was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to Arlington police, the amount of marijuana seized is enough to create somewhere between 600-800 marijuana cigarettes.
Police say no firearm was found and the alleged road rage incident in Chelsea remains under investigation.
The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday.
