Roseanne Barr apologizes again over racist tweet in first televised interview

Comedian Roseanne Barr apologized again Thursday night for sending a racist tweet about a former Obama administration official two months ago that no one thought was funny.
In her first televised interview since the infamous post, which cost her her newly rebooted “Roseanne” show, she told the Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that she’s not a racist, and that she was “so sad that people thought” her remarks about Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, were “racist.”
“I’ve apologized a lot. It’s been two months,” Barr told Hannity. “I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense, that’s part of my religion.”
Barr has previously said that she had no idea Jarrett, who was born in Iran, was African-American and that she thought Jarrett was white.
She lost her show after tweeting over Memorial Day weekend that Jarrett looked like the “Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.”
ABC canceled the “Roseanne” show after a national backlash over the tweets.
The actor told Hannity that she “made a mistake,” that “cost me my life’s work.”
The network is bringing back a version of the sit-com back this fall minus Barr. The new show is called “The Conners,” after the name of the fictional working-class family it portrays.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}