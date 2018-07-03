Royal Thai Navy posts video showing trapped soccer team after nine days lost in cave

MAE SAI, Thailand - Newly released video by a Royal Thai Navy's special operations force showed 12 boys alive huddled in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand Tuesday.
In the 5-minute navy video, the boys are quiet as they sit on their haunches, legs bent in front of them. They are clad in the uniforms they apparently were wearing on the morning they disappeared in the cave.
The boys were rescued late Monday after spending more than a week in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai on June 23.
Family members of the missing hugged each other as they cheered the news.
Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said they were in the process of being rescued, but he cautioned that they were not out of danger yet, according to the Associated Press.
“We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over,” he said in comments broadcast nationwide, referring to the complicated process of extricating them.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}