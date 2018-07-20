Salmonella outbreak in 26 states linked to raw turkey

A salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey has sickened at least 90 people across 26 states, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The illness has been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, the CDC reports.
This could be a “widespread turkey industry” outbreak, the CDC reports.
Out of the 90 people sickened, 40 have been hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported.
The CDC has not determined where the turkey came from. People who got sick reported eating several raw turkey products sold under different brands from different stores.
Of 61 interviewed by the CDC, 37 said they ate turkey products that were purchased raw -- including turkey pieces and whole turkey.
Samples of raw turkey pet food and live turkeys also tested positive for salmonella.
The USDA and CDC said they have notified representatives of the turkey industry to reduce salmonella contamination.
To avoid salmonella, the CDC said it’s important to wash hands before and after preparing or eating turkey and make sure raw turkey is cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Food safety experts also advise using a separate cutting board for raw turkey products and avoid feeding raw food to pets because salmonella can make them sick.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
