School district arms students, teachers with rocks in case of school shooting

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania school district is making headlines for its controversial plan for fighting back in case of a mass shooting.
According to The Associated Press, each Blue Mountain School District classroom "has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones" in the closet.
"If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full of students armed with rocks and they will be stoned," Superintendent David Helsel told state lawmakers last week, WNEP reported.
The district has active shooter drills as part of the ALICE program – alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate. The rocks, a last resort, come in during the "counter" phase, Helsel told the AP.
"We have devices installed in our doors that help to secure them, to make it very difficult to break through,” Helsel told WNEP, adding that officials also "train kids and talk about barricading the doors."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}