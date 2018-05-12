0 Schools warn of 'dangerous' synthetic THC in vape juice

Two Georgia high school students were rushed to the hospital after overdosing on a vaping liquid they smoked at school.

>> Read more trending news

The students were treated at Northside Hospital Forsyth after ingesting a vape liquid that mimics a marijuana high, only a lot stronger.

At North Forsyth High School, like most high schools in metro Atlanta, vaping is all the rage.

"I don't agree with it, I've never done it. But I know a lot of people who do it at school,” said student Alexandra Cepuchowicz.

“If you're passing out in the bathroom, that's not real smart,” said Elija Byrd.

WSB-TV learned from school officials that the two sickened students seemed “out of it.”

"Lethargic, not very clear in communications, and had our staff concerned for their safety,” said Steve Honn, with Forsyth County Schools.

Kronic juice and similar synthetic marijuana vaping liquids are legal to buy for those 18 and over. But many young teens are using vaping products.

One seventh-grade student said she thinks vaping is terrible, but said other students at her middle school are doing it during the school day.

WSB-TV found video on YouTube of a man claiming to be vaping Kronic juice.

“It's unbelievable to be honest with you. I'm just trying to take it in,” the man said on the video.

Officials said teachers confiscate vaping devices but some have deceiving appearances and are easily overlooked.

“From jump drives, to something you see that looks like a pen, they're using everything to vape with,” Honn said. “We do know they are in our schools and we're trying to eliminate it."

Regan reached out to the Kronic juice website for a comment but hasn't heard back.

School officials are planning a campaign to inform students and parents about harmful vaping products.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.