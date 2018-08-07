Search and rescue operation underway for missing 19-year-old runner

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Crews have launched a search operation in Forsyth County, Georgia, for a missing 19-year-old man who disappeared while on a run near a metro Atlanta river Monday night.
Forsyth County deputies said Byron Grogan went out jogging at 9 p.m. Monday near Chattahoochee Pointe Park.
Grogan’s family said they haven’t eheard from him since. His parents said his car, along with his keys and wallet, were found by the river.
Deputies and members of the Forsyth Fire Department, with assistance from the U.S. Park Service, the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, and the Johns Creek and Gwinnett Fire Departments searched the area Tuesday morning.
Around 100 volunteers are also assisting in the search, according to WSB-TV
Grogan last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, red shorts, and running shoes. He is 6-0 tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}