Search ends for MH370

It has been four years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared and the latest search has come to an end with no idea where the plane crashed or what caused it.
The search, conducted by Ocean Infinity, examined 112,000 square kilometers of the ocean floor. The 90-day search turned up nothing, CNN reported. The privately funded search examined the area of the southern Indian Ocean, the BBC reported.
MH370 went missing in 2014 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. On board the flight were 239 people whose families have no idea what happened.
There are theories, though, including that the pilot committed suicide and took the lives of all onboard with him.
Others believe the disappearance was an accident, CNN reported.
Some wreckage, including a wing fragment and a part of the plane’s flaperon, have been discovered in eastern Africa and islands nearby.
A full report will be released in the future by the Malaysian government, but no exact date has been released, the BBC reported.
