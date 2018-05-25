0 SEE: Cat takes wild ride, clinging to roof of minivan going 60 mph down freeway

OMAHA, Neb. - Rebel the cat from Omaha, Nebraska, has used up one of his nine lives.

>> Read more trending news

The cat was videotaped by another driver clinging to the top of a minivan driven by its owners, who were traveling at 60 mph down an Omaha freeway last week, according to KETV.

Rebel’s owner, Michelle Criger, told the news station that the cat must have been on the roof for at least 2 miles before a motorist finally alerted her and her boyfriend that they had a cat on top of their vehicle.

>> Related: Your cat really does like you, in fact more than food, study says

She said when they pulled over on Interstate 480 and saw the cat, they realized it was their 2-year-old feline Rebel.

“When I got him off the roof of the van, he wasn't scared at all,” Criger told KETV. “He wasn't shaking, heart racing, nothing. We were more scared than him,” she said.

Criger said the cat, which was just fine after the wild ride, is living up to its name.

🙀 This is “Rebel,” the curious cat going viral for riding on top of a van at 60 mph down an Interstate in Omaha without owner knowing. He was not hurt & van belongs to owner. #catonvan #rebelthecat 😻

Live update: https://t.co/XIOXodWbBM @KETV reports: https://t.co/0SIQb6eQ4s pic.twitter.com/67u8IRCL2h — Chinh Doan (@ChinhDoan) May 24, 2018

“He takes off, does what he wants,” she said. “He's a rebel. He does everything he wants to do.”

Rebel’s owner said she’s definitely learned one thing from the experience: to always check both on top and underneath the van before she drives off.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.