Sex offender texted children, got their number via Roblox game, police say

MARSHALL, Mich. - Police in Michigan are warning parents after a sex offender reportedly sent text messages to two children after getting their number through an online game.
>> On WSOCTV.com: Mom alarmed about gaming site after 7-year-old's virtual character sexually assaulted
According to the Marshall Police Department's Facebook page and WWMT, a "concerned parent" contacted authorities after the children, who are 9 and 10, began receiving the messages "from an unknown subject." Police described the conversations as "non-offensive and short," WWMT reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in shooting outside Giant Eagle
- Man, woman injured in crossfire during shooting in Greenfield
- Cellist ‘humiliated,' kicked off American Airlines flight after buying ticket for instrument
- VIDEO: City: Department of Defense completed their training operation
>> On WSBTV.com: Are your kids safe? Predators reaching children through online games
"Officers researched the number that was contacting the children and discovered it belonged to a subject on parole and who is also on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry," the department posted Saturday. "The suspect was arrested by local parole agents for the offense."
On 07/25/18, Officers received a call from a concerned parent who stated their children were receiving text messages...Posted by City of Marshall Police Department on Saturday, August 4, 2018
Police also issued the following warning:
"Popular online cell phone games such as 'Roblox' and 'Minecraft,' when played online in public mode, allow other players to obtain personal information from each other," the department wrote. "Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s online use of games, who they are speaking with, and the dangers of speaking with unknown subjects."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}