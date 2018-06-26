  • Sheriff's sergeant treated after touching flyer laced with fentanyl

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A police sergeant in Harris County, Texas, is sick after touching a flyer left under a police patrol vehicle’s windshield wipers that was laced with the opioid fentanyl.

    The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that several flyers laced with the powerful drug were found under the windshield wipers of several police cars on Tuesday afternoon.

    Harris County officials warned the community about the flyers on Twitter:

    “URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opioid Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH.”

    Police told KHOU that the officer found the flyer on her car and removed it. She started to feel lightheaded as she drove away.

    Officials said she is alert and receiving treatment after testing positive for fentanyl. 

    Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate pain reliever that is highly addictive. It is much more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. 

