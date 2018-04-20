Shirtless man wearing American flag shorts steals beer delivery truck, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A shirtless man clad in a pair of American flag shorts stole a beer delivery truck Thursday while it was making a stop at a liquor store, police said.
Matt Lane Hermsmeyer, 46, jumped in the beer truck and drove off around 11:51 a.m., according to Santa Rosa Police. Because the truck had GPS tracking, it was located within minutes.
Witnesses called police to say they saw Hermsmeyer running across Highway 101 in only the red, white and blue shorts, according to investigators. He was found hiding in some bushes about 45 minutes after the theft.
It's a beer run gone bad when you steal a beer delivery truck and then run. Luckily, the beer truck had GPS and the suspect was located quickly thanks to the help @sonomasheriff's Henry 1, SRPD officers & K9, and witnesses. Read the full story here: https://t.co/Gxn1FpSfoJ pic.twitter.com/uwJDiunBIp— Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) April 20, 2018
Hermsmeyer was arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and violation of probation, according to police. He had a prior arrest for auto theft, police said.
