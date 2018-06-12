  • Slash offers to give estranged wife $6.6M, cars, spousal support to end marriage

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Slash, the legendary guitarist of Guns & Roses, has agreed to pay his estranged wife, Perla Ferrar, over $6.6 million to end their marriage, according to The Blast.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Perla has been slow responding, or has deliberately drawn out responding, throughout this matter,” he said in court documents. “I want to move on with my life.”

    The rocker, born Saul Hudson, agreed to pay Ferrar a lump sum of $6,627,352, plus $100,000 a month in spousal support until she dies or remarries, Page Six reports

    In exchange, Slash would keep his interest in his guitars, instruments, companies and residual income. 

    Ferrar would get to keep the couple’s cars: a 2014 Range Rover, 2015 Mercedes AMG and 2015 Mercedes GL 450.

    Slash, 52, and Ferrar, 43, have two sons: London, 15, and Cash, 13.

    The guitarist offered to give Ferrar primary physical custody, but asked to keep joint legal custody.

    He also agreed to pay $39,000 per month in child support. 

    The children will also collect 1.8 percent of Slash’s income until the year 2036.

    Slash and Ferrar have been married since 2001. Slash filed for divorce in 2014.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Slash offers to give estranged wife $6.6M, cars, spousal support to end marriage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texan wins $4.7 million playing lottery scratch-off game

  • Headline Goes Here

    This July, Mars will shine brighter than it has in 15 years — Here's why

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Hangry' woman calls police over late pizza, officers say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon Prime Day 2018: Here's what you should know