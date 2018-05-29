Snoop Dogg sets world record for biggest glass of gin and juice

Snoop Dogg is the holder of a Guinness World Record after appearing at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival Saturday.
The Mercury News reported that the rapper was joined by fellow West Coast hip-hop legend Warren G and “Top Chef” winner Michael Voltaggio to make a record-setting gin-and-juice cocktail.
It took 180 bottles of Hendricks gin and juice donated by Whole Foods to fill the 5 feet tall glass, according to The Mercury News. After Snoop and Warren G helped mix the drink, a Guinness representative presented them with a plaque that read, “The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018.”
Snoop’s appearance at the record-setting event was fitting. “Gin and Juice” is the name of the Grammy-nominated second single from his debut album, 1993’s “Doggystyle.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}