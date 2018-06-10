  • Southern Living names this resort best in the South

    By: Nelson Hicks, WSBTV.com

    Updated:
    WALLAND, Tenn. -

    Southern Living recently polled its readers to discover their picks for the top places to visit in the SouthBlackberry Farm, in Walland, Tennessee, south of Knoxville, took home the top prize.

    Southern Living noted, "Blackberry Farm emanates hospitality, from its farm-to-table offerings to the porches on guest cottages."

    Blackberry Farm is a luxury hotel and resort situated on a 4,200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains.

    There is a spa, brewery and working farm on the property. The resort offers plenty of wine and dining options, musical entertainment, workshops and more. 

    Activities include horseback riding, archery, fly fishing, hiking and paintball.

    One Facebook reviewer noted, "Have traveled quite well in my 50+ years, but Blackberry Farm stands out as the BEST of all. They anticipate your every wish and deliver it with cordial efficiency. Understated, approachable elegance. Go there, go there, go there! It is transforming."

    Southern Living honored The Barn at Blackberry Farm by awarding it the best restaurant in Tennessee, too.

