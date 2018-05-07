0 Southwest Airlines plane, pickup truck collide at Baltimore's BWI Airport

BALTIMORE -

A truck struck a Southwest Airlines plane Monday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Hey @SouthwestAir I just got done being held against my will for over 2 hours along with one hundred something other passengers on #flight6263 and no apology given or explanation for being held! pic.twitter.com/CC2slLpayk — Sean Michael (@Sean_Sells) May 7, 2018

According to WJLA, none of the 172 passengers on Southwest Flight 6263 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were hurt when the pickup hit the plane, which was heading to its gate about 1:30 a.m. EDT. Those on board "were being assisted off the plane," WJLA reported.

Officials did not say whether the truck driver was hurt, WTOP reported.

>> Read more trending news

The airline apologized to passengers who took to social media to complain when the incident put a snag in their travel plans.

"We're so sorry for the trouble tonight in Baltimore," the airline responded to one user who tweeted that it had been a "crazy couple of weeks" for Southwest. "We appreciate your patience, and our Team will do everything they can to get you all on your way as soon as possible."

We're so sorry for the trouble tonight in Baltimore. We appreciate your patience, and our Team will do everything they can to get you all on your way as soon as possible. -Rebekah — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) May 7, 2018

The incident comes less than one month after a Southwest passenger died when a plane with a damaged engine and broken window made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Read more here or here.

When a truck hits your plane #southwest A post shared by Christopher (@cpratt81) on May 6, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT

© 2018 Cox Media Group.