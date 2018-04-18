  • Southwest plane hits bird, forced to return to Nashville

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

    A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Phoenix was forced to turn around and return to Nashville International Airport after it hit a bird Wednesday morning, the Tennessean reported.

    The incident happened shortly after Flight 577 took off at 5:13 a.m., Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said.

    "The captain in command safely returned the flight” to the Nashville terminal, Agnew said.

    The plane underwent a maintenance review, Agnew told the Tennessean. Airport employees at the Nashville terminal were working to reroute passengers to their destinations, Agnew said.

